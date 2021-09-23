NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,244 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NVE were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVE during the first quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in NVE in the first quarter worth $56,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NVE in the first quarter worth $97,000. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NVE in the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVE in the second quarter worth $212,000. 68.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVEC opened at $64.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.13. NVE Co. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $81.42.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 53.75%. The business had revenue of $7.15 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded NVE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In related news, CFO Curt A. Reynders sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total transaction of $33,258.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

