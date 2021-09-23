NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.41

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.41 and traded as high as $0.55. NXT Energy Solutions shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 1,905 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $32.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41.

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter.

NXT Energy Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of airborne, gravity-based geophysical survey to companies involved in oil and gas exploration and production. It offers the Stress Field Detection survey method used to identify trapped subsurface fluid accumulations by responding to the gravitational perturbations associated with density and stress distribution conditions that are indicative of the simultaneous existence of trap, reservoir and seal.

