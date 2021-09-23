O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 23,400.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 223.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,885,000 after purchasing an additional 34,773 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter worth about $406,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth about $989,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth about $633,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 37.3% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 345,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,986,000 after purchasing an additional 93,944 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ABG opened at $185.71 on Thursday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.65 and a fifty-two week high of $216.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 24.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.00.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

