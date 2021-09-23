O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 155 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 44.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEYS. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 128.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 95.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.90.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $176.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.44. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $182.49.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.