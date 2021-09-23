O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 78,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,308,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 803.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 131,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,016,000 after purchasing an additional 116,594 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 10,523 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $274.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $235.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.46 and a beta of 2.42. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.52 and a 12-month high of $301.99.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The business’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BILL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Bill.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $1,831,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 1,200 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.91, for a total value of $358,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,505 shares of company stock valued at $70,559,523. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.