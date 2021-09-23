O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,117 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 730.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DXC. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 291.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in DXC Technology by 743.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $34.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.44. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $44.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.81.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.31.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.88 per share, with a total value of $44,857.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $49,803.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 17,791 shares of company stock worth $684,089 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

