O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,252 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVW. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,399.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,195,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,837 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 632,777.8% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,815,000 after buying an additional 455,600 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 508.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 171,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,507,000 after buying an additional 143,719 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $9,398,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 252.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 173,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,599,000 after buying an additional 124,140 shares during the last quarter.

IVW stock opened at $76.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.51. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.97 and a 52 week high of $79.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

