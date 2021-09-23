O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,220 Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 151.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,060,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,717 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,968,742.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,653,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,744 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,191.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,528,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,800 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 416.3% in the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,231,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,714,000 after acquiring an additional 993,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at $15,985,000.

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $25.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.96. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80.

