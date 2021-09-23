Oddz One Day Trading Volume Reaches $550,559.00 (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. Oddz has a market cap of $11.39 million and approximately $550,559.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000710 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oddz has traded 36.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00071833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00115288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.52 or 0.00166592 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,171.69 or 1.00097131 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,128.76 or 0.07090050 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.65 or 0.00792331 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,334,284 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

