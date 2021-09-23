Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 992,600 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the August 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 669,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODT opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.33. Odonate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $7.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.46.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.40). Sell-side analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODT. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 11,477 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.

