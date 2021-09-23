Odyssey (OCN) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.08 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. Odyssey has a total market cap of $7.08 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Odyssey coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00054675 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00127502 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00012532 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00045609 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

