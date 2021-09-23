Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $24.80

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.80 and last traded at $24.92, with a volume of 8332 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.79.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.91.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $17.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.55 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Olink Holding AB will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth $137,416,000. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 571.7% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,248,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,350 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth $36,000,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 2nd quarter worth $26,324,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 247.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,359,000 after acquiring an additional 751,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

About Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

