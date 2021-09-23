Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) will announce earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $415.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OLLI. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.88.

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $133,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $2,838,333.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,156 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,618.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,988 shares of company stock worth $3,696,331. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,153,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,922.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 83,020 shares during the period. Aravt Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $10,446,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 28.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.6% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 340,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,623,000 after buying an additional 89,247 shares during the period.

OLLI opened at $64.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.37. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $123.52. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

