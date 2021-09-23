Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) COO Sells $562,389.75 in Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) COO Matthew J. Tucker sold 16,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $562,389.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE OLO opened at $33.99 on Thursday. Olo Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.36.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.17 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLO. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in OLO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in OLO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $660,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in OLO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OLO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in OLO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,406,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

