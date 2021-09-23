OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OMV Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS OMVKY traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,410. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.24. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

