OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Stock Price Up 4.4%

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) rose 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $4.30. Approximately 1,642 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,082,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

OCFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, CLSA lowered their price objective on OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneConnect Financial Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.07.

The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.28.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 35.89% and a negative return on equity of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $149.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 56.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 50.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

