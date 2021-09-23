Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Insider John Joseph Flynn Sells 30,000 Shares

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,156,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $39.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.92 and its 200-day moving average is $38.33. Open Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.50 and a beta of 0.35.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. Open Lending had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 158.97%. The company had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LPRO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Open Lending by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Open Lending by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Open Lending by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Open Lending by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Open Lending by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

