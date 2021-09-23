Opsens (CVE:OPS) PT Raised to C$6.00 at Raymond James

Opsens (CVE:OPS) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$2.75 to C$6.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 331.65% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of Opsens stock opened at C$1.39 on Tuesday. Opsens has a 52 week low of C$1.11 and a 52 week high of C$1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.39.
About Opsens
See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.