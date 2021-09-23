Opsens (CVE:OPS) PT Raised to C$6.00 at Raymond James

Opsens (CVE:OPS) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$2.75 to C$6.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 331.65% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Opsens stock opened at C$1.39 on Tuesday. Opsens has a 52 week low of C$1.11 and a 52 week high of C$1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.39.

About Opsens

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

