Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Receives Buy Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink restated their buy rating on shares of Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ORGO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Organogenesis presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.75.

Organogenesis stock opened at $16.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.39. Organogenesis has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $24.34.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.65 million. Organogenesis had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 51.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Organogenesis will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Michael W. Katz acquired 12,000 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $162,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 49,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,771.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 139,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $2,060,106.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,830.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 47.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. 38.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

