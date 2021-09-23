ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Stock Price Down 5.2%

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)’s stock price was down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.26 and last traded at $23.26. Approximately 3,237 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 236,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.54.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORIC shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $944.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average of $21.87.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 5,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $150,182.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,617.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $27,269.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $313,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,252 shares of company stock valued at $432,628 over the last three months. 24.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 291.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

