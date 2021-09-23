Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO) Trading Down 3.8%

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO)’s share price traded down 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.25 and last traded at C$2.28. 108,989 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 147,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.37.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$460.76 million and a PE ratio of -823.33.

Oroco Resource Company Profile (CVE:OCO)

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the assembly of the mineral concessions, which make up the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project in Sinaloa State.

