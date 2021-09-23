Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,015.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DNNGY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Ørsted A/S stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.63. The stock had a trading volume of 40,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,631. Ørsted A/S has a 12 month low of $44.82 and a 12 month high of $76.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.34.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

