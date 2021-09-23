Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Position Trimmed by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,161 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Outfront Media by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,248,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881,162 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,310,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,521,000 after buying an additional 1,543,461 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,725,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 232.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,688,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,863,000 after buying an additional 1,180,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,744,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $200,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $1,003,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,730. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Outfront Media currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

OUT opened at $24.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.56. Outfront Media Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.55 and a beta of 1.92.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.70%.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

