Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.200-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $220 million-$230 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $206.07 million.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.450-$6.700 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OXM. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.33.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OXM traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.09. The company had a trading volume of 85,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,607. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.83. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $37.89 and a 12-month high of $114.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.82.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.19 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.76%. Oxford Industries’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently -92.82%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxford Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.51% of Oxford Industries worth $8,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.