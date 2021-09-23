Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) COO Saul B. Rosenthal Buys 3,951 Shares

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) COO Saul B. Rosenthal bought 3,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $16,080.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of OXSQ stock opened at $4.08 on Thursday. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.72.
Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.84 million for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 260.69%. Analysts forecast that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXSQ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 557,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 29,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.33% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Oxford Square Capital Company Profile
Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.
