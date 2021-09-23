Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) COO Saul B. Rosenthal Buys 3,951 Shares

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) COO Saul B. Rosenthal bought 3,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $16,080.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of OXSQ stock opened at $4.08 on Thursday. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.72.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.84 million for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 260.69%. Analysts forecast that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXSQ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 557,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 29,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

