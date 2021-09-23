Oxygen (OXY) 1-Day Volume Hits $848,353.00

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Oxygen has a market capitalization of $113.85 million and approximately $848,353.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxygen coin can now be bought for about $1.99 or 0.00004549 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oxygen has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00009868 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

Oxygen (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,275,641 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

