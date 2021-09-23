Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) by 70,118.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,426 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter.

COWZ opened at $44.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.15 and its 200-day moving average is $42.80.

