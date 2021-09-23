Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) Trading Down 4.7%

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) dropped 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.39 and last traded at $2.46. Approximately 1,008,999 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 828,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Palisade Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Palisade Bio alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.87.

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($4.10) EPS for the quarter. Palisade Bio had a negative net margin of 269.81% and a negative return on equity of 735.72%.

In related news, CFO John David Finley bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 25,857 shares of company stock worth $68,484. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PALI. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Palisade Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:PALI)

Palisade Bio, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. It offers LB1148, an oral formulation of a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor designed to neutralize the activity of potent digestive proteases released from the gut during surgery.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Palisade Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palisade Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.