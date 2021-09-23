Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $5.40 Million Stock Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 180,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,546 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $5,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,088,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,154 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 17,693.8% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,799,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777,979 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,614,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,123,000 after acquiring an additional 292,836 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,579,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,121,000 after acquiring an additional 81,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,357,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,588,000 after acquiring an additional 302,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

REZI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

In other Resideo Technologies news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $62,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 6,500 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $201,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,406 shares of company stock worth $538,878. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE REZI opened at $25.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 2.57. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $33.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.55 and its 200-day moving average is $29.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 14.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

