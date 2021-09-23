Panagora Asset Management Inc. Invests $4.74 Million in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 508,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Party City Holdco in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Party City Holdco in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Party City Holdco in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Party City Holdco in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Party City Holdco in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

In related news, Director Steven J. Collins purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,690.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PRTY opened at $7.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61. Party City Holdco Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $11.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.70. The stock has a market cap of $811.37 million, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 3.89.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a return on equity of 71.82% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $535.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PRTY shares. TheStreet raised Party City Holdco from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Party City Holdco from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Party City Holdco Profile

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.