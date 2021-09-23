Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,751 Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,751 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $5,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,476,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,532,000 after acquiring an additional 475,137 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 61.0% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,430,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,898,000 after acquiring an additional 541,977 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,204,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,802,000 after acquiring an additional 104,454 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 3.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 774,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,024,000 after acquiring an additional 23,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 22.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 634,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,484,000 after acquiring an additional 116,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXGN stock opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average of $17.13. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.35, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $146.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.97 million. As a group, research analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NXGN shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,348.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

