Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 22,773 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,773 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.57% of QuinStreet worth $5,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in QuinStreet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,966,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,725,000 after buying an additional 168,046 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in QuinStreet by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,529,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,989,000 after buying an additional 78,856 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in QuinStreet by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,695,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,496,000 after buying an additional 177,929 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in QuinStreet by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,410,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,638,000 after buying an additional 147,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in QuinStreet by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 839,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,039,000 after buying an additional 75,129 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 22,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $395,980.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Josephs sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $373,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,463.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,485 shares of company stock worth $1,048,081. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QNST opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.95. The company has a market cap of $979.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 0.88. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.64 and a 12-month high of $25.99.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.36 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

QuinStreet Profile

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

