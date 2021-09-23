Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 25,229 Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,359 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 25,229 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Investors Bancorp worth $6,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 15.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 112.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,670 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 12.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 6.1% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Investors Bancorp stock opened at $13.83 on Thursday. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $15.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 28.31%. The firm had revenue of $207.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.05 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.57%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ISBC. Stephens raised Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Investors Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.65 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.09.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

