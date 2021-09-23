Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.84 Million

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One Pancake Bunny coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.61 or 0.00008227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pancake Bunny has traded down 26.4% against the dollar. Pancake Bunny has a total market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pancake Bunny alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00055420 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002749 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.32 or 0.00135317 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00012602 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00045192 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Profile

Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Buying and Selling Pancake Bunny

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pancake Bunny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pancake Bunny using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pancake Bunny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pancake Bunny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.