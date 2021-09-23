PancakeSwap (CAKE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $311.31 Million

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $4.49 billion and approximately $311.31 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $20.03 or 0.00045862 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00055653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00126422 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00012687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000385 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap (CRYPTO:CAKE) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 224,196,058 coins. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

