Pangolin Price Down 29.3% This Week (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for $1.86 or 0.00004155 BTC on major exchanges. Pangolin has a market capitalization of $39.76 million and approximately $7.23 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pangolin has traded 29.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00073395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00114847 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.01 or 0.00165317 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,760.30 or 0.99985785 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,146.87 or 0.07029487 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.50 or 0.00780724 BTC.

About Pangolin

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

