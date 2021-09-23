Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the August 15th total of 14,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Partners Bancorp stock opened at $8.11 on Thursday. Partners Bancorp has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $9.56. The firm has a market cap of $144.24 million, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Partners Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Partners Bancorp by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Partners Bancorp by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Partners Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Partners Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Partners Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Partners Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Partners Bancorp Company Profile

Partners Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers commercial banking operations in Maryland and Virginia. The company was founded on January 6, 1988 and is headquartered in Salisbury, MD.

