Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.74 and last traded at $7.66. Approximately 61,860 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,788,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

PRTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Party City Holdco from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Party City Holdco from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.56 million, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 3.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.70.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $535.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.90 million. Party City Holdco had a return on equity of 71.82% and a net margin of 7.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Collins purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $26,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,690.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Party City Holdco by 801.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 169,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 150,378 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco during the second quarter valued at about $1,657,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the second quarter worth about $1,161,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 74.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 615,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,740,000 after buying an additional 262,076 shares during the period. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the second quarter worth about $9,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Company Profile (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

