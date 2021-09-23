PAYCENT (PYN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $50.00

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Over the last week, PAYCENT has traded up 40.3% against the US dollar. One PAYCENT coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAYCENT has a market cap of $127,365.65 and $50.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00056109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00127577 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00012718 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00044709 BTC.

PAYCENT Coin Profile

PAYCENT (PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

