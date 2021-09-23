PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 269,101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 177,882 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $78,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PayPal by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,781,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,951 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 3,435.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,509,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $366,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,095 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 59.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,814,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $683,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,250 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 76.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,234,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $542,625,000 after purchasing an additional 969,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 29.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,106,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,856,000 after purchasing an additional 929,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $6.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $279.08. 274,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,510,238. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.81 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $283.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PYPL. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

