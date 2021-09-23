PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,231,361 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $214,856,000 after buying an additional 85,466 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,674,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $57,849,000 after buying an additional 145,926 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 2,238.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,311,129 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $45,103,000 after buying an additional 1,255,050 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,100,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,841,000 after buying an additional 605,927 shares during the period.

PDCE stock opened at $44.56 on Thursday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $49.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.01 and a beta of 3.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.47. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. PDC Energy’s revenue was up 321.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.65%.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $78,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,186,911.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 210,377 shares in the company, valued at $9,466,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $848,200 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.78.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

