Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,142,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 493,767 shares during the period. Ardelyx comprises approximately 1.2% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $8,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,218,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,140,000 after buying an additional 236,120 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 55.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 871,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,607,000 after buying an additional 312,661 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the second quarter worth $591,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 91.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 462,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 220,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARDX. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen set a $7.70 target price on Ardelyx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Ardelyx from $6.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

ARDX stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.34. The company had a trading volume of 25,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,928,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.39. Ardelyx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,009.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.11%. Research analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Ardelyx Profile

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

