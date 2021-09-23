Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Increases Stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 776,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 255,895 shares during the period. Heron Therapeutics makes up approximately 1.7% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned about 0.76% of Heron Therapeutics worth $12,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,137,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,697,000 after buying an additional 250,378 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $133,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 122,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 34,336 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $838,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HRTX. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of HRTX stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.69. 25,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,075. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.38. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $22.40.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 281.99% and a negative return on equity of 107.65%. The business had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.44 million. Equities analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

