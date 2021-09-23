Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $117.40 Million

Brokerages forecast that Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) will announce $117.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $115.80 million to $119.00 million. Penn Virginia posted sales of $69.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 69.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full-year sales of $468.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $459.00 million to $477.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $668.30 million, with estimates ranging from $624.00 million to $712.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Penn Virginia.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.20 million. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 111.38% and a positive return on equity of 27.25%.

PVAC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

NASDAQ:PVAC traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,036. Penn Virginia has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $26.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.35. The company has a market capitalization of $870.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,756,000 after buying an additional 36,776 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 30.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 882,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,401,000 after purchasing an additional 206,248 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 111.6% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 613,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,485,000 after purchasing an additional 323,570 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 8.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after acquiring an additional 43,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 121.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 432,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,218,000 after acquiring an additional 237,692 shares in the last quarter. 30.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penn Virginia (PVAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.