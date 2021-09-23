Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target Increased to $84.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

PNR has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pentair from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. boosted their price objective on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pentair from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.14.

PNR stock opened at $75.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Pentair has a 52-week low of $44.07 and a 52-week high of $80.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.55 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Pentair by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pentair by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its position in Pentair by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 18,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 26,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

