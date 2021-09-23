People s United Financial Inc. Has $648,000 Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Robert Half International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Robert Half International by 40.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Robert Half International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Robert Half International by 30.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Robert Half International by 2.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RHI stock opened at $100.95 on Thursday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $104.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.03 and its 200-day moving average is $89.99.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.38.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

