People s United Financial Inc. Invests $425,000 in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OGN. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,714,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,206,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,439,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,558,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,275,000.

OGN stock opened at $32.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.24. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%.

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

OGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

