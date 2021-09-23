People s United Financial Inc. Sells 9,726 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,726 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $53.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.46. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $54.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

