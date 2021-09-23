Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $122.81

Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $122.81 and last traded at $122.65, with a volume of 6474 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.38.

PRFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Perficient from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Perficient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

Get Perficient alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 90.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.73 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. Analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Perficient news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,435.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $1,244,383.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,364,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,784. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,756 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 227.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,990 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

Perficient Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Further Reading: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.