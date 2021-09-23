Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.13% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Persimmon plc designs, develops and builds residential housing. It operates primarily under brand name Persimmon Homes which offers studio apartments and family homes. The Charles Church brand provides premium homes. The Space4 brand engaged in timber frame manufacturing and Westbury Partnership deals. Persimmon plc is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom. “

Get Persimmon alerts:

PSMMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Persimmon to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

PSMMY opened at $77.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.78 and its 200-day moving average is $84.56. Persimmon has a 52-week low of $58.61 and a 52-week high of $95.50.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Persimmon (PSMMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.